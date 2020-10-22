Bonang expands her empire with new sparkling wine in a can

TV presenter, businesswoman, and philanthropist Bonang Matheba has added a new flavour to her House of BNG MCC range. This time with a twist. The new House of BNG Nectar sparkling wine comes in a can.

The nectar rose and blanc comes hot on the heels of her very successful range of MCC’s and the Prestige Reserve earlier this year during level 3 of lockdown.

At her launch event she said “I’m so excited about The House of BNG’s growth as a brand and in its innovation of new products. BNG Nectar is for my kind of lifestyle! It’s perfect for adventure and on-the-go celebrations and brings a touch of luxury and celebration to any occasion,” says Matheba.

Reception to the new addition of the House Of BNG family was positive as Matheba described the personality of the new flavours as being happy and lively.

Speaking about why she opted to package it differently than the traditional bottle she said: “We want people to be able to enjoy luxury wherever they go, we want this drink to be super trendy.”

The launch of the sparkling wine was filled with excitement and colour and even though she was the host Matheba personally tended to each guest and served them with a smile.

She is the first black woman to become a member of the prestigious Cap Classique Producers Association.

Bonang continues to innovate the category and has also brought her fashion flair and sparkle to The House of BNG Nectar packaging that resembles a “clutch bag” and also features an easy-to-carry “gold rope handle”.

Containing four slim-line cans, the packaging resembles The innovative BNG Nectar cans are fully recyclable and, as they have a smaller carbon footprint than glass bottles, are environmentally friendly.

