Lady Zamar has a message for body -shamers – ‘They lack self-love’

Lady Zamar (Janet Banda) is sadly no stranger to cyberbullying, with the musician having come under fire for her relationship with Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe) and body shamers multiple times in the past.

The This is Love hitmaker has been met with verbal abuse from men and women alike, after she alleged that Sjava had raped her in 2017. Sjava has denied the claims and the matter is still under investigation by Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo.

After she addressed the statements made by Sjava detailing his side of the story, Zamar side she was “tired of the lies” but when she told her truth she was subjected to horrific comments.

Zamar has now come out and addressed the cyberbullies and body-shamers, saying they have their own issues they haven’t dealt with.

“I always feel sorry for people who bully others. It’s sad seeing how many people lack self-love. Pray for anyone who hurts you or says terrible things to you, they’re just projecting they’re own weaknesses onto you.”

Change your perspective.. defensive responses are in themselves reflectors of your insecurities. — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) October 19, 2020

Pray for anyone who hurts you or says terrible things to you, they’re just projecting they’re own weaknesses onto you???????????????? — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) October 19, 2020

The star further stated: ” You learn to feel empathy and sympathy for anyone with darkness in them. Pray for love, peace and understanding.

“The world needs more love.”

