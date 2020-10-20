Celebs & viral 20.10.2020 11:04 am

Nandi Madida on top of the world after joining renowned US agency

Citizen reporter
Nandi Madida | Image: Instagram @nandi_madida

The American agency A3 Artists Agency represents actors such as Jesse Williams from’ Greys Anatomy’ and Gabrielle Union from ‘LA’s Finest’.

Nandi Madida has some good news – she is officially going international.

The multi-talented star has signed with an American agency A3 Artists Agency. The agency represents actors such as Jesse Williams from Greys Anatomy and Gabrielle Union from LA’s Finest.

Madida said she was very excited to join the agency in Los Angeles.

“I’m still in disbelief that I was approached by them. Looking forward to this new chapter of my career! This year has been unreal! Thank you for the LOVE. #AfricaToTheWorld”

On the agency’s website, their approach focusses on maximising their clients’ personal brands, incomes and long-term careers, and not just getting them their next gigs.

Madida has grown her career to move internationally, including being part of Beyonce’s Black is King film. She also has shown some of her fashion designs in collaboration with designer Josh Patron in 2018.

The local artist also has dabbled in beauty after becoming an ambassador for LUX. She set the record straight on Monday, confirming that she has sent a summons to an agent who has not paid her over R3 million in outstanding fees.

Sunday World reported that Thamsanqa Fakazi swindled about R3.7 million of the money she has earned during her partnership with LUX. Madida said Fakazi is not her manager as reported, but has taken the legal route to get her hard-earned money.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


