Nandi Madida sets the record straight on over R3m LUX ambassador deal

Media personality Nandi Madida. Picture: Bona Magazine

Media personality confirms that there is a legal case, and she has sent a summons to the agent to get outstanding funds.

Media personality Nandi Madida has come out to clear the air on a news report that alleged she is in a legal battle with her “manager”.

Sunday World reported that Madida’s “manager” Thamsanqa Fakazi swindled about R3.7 million of the money she has earned as an ambassador for beauty brand LUX. The musician and TV presenter has been the face for LUX since August 2017 and has flourished in ad campaigns and TV adverts.

Madida set the record straight on the allegations, confirming that there is a legal case ongoing, and she has sent a summons to Fakazi to get the outstanding funds. However, she says Fakazi was never her manager but that he actually worked for Unilever on the LUX campaign as an agent. Unilever is a multinational consumer goods company that owns LUX.

“He is not my manager and has never been my manager as the headline suggests… He has been issued with a summons due to outstanding money he has not paid me from my LUX endorsement, as their ambassador, ” she said in the statement.

Madida said due to the “sensitive nature” of the case she could not give further details of the case. She did, however, say they have received communication from Unilever that all amounts outstanding and payable have been made to the agent, Fakazi and not her.

When she was announced as the new face for LUX, Madida said she was very pleased to join a brand that is well-loved and talks to varied women of South Africa.

