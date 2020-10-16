Enhle Mbali defends Phat Joe after homophobic comments on his show

Following an outcry from the LGBTQI+ community over a clip of an episode from the new dinner show, Cheeky Palate, hosted by Phat Joe, one media personality and actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has defended him.

This was after pastor and businesswoman Gerry Elsdon in the clip was trying to explain her interpretation of the Bible and how that shaped her opinion of homosexuality. She said it was clear in the Bible that the word of God says homosexuality is a sin.

READ NEXT: Multichoice distances itself from homophobic comments made on Phat Joe’s new show

Elsdon then added: “What the word says is that we need to live our lives in right-standing with God.”

Widespread outrage ensued against her homophobic comments but Mlotshwa feels the backlash on Phat Joe was uncalled for.

The actress has now made her Twitter account private after she deleted a tweet where she says people should give the controversial radio host a break.

“Let’s give Phat Joe a break. He is amazing on screen. Is SA too sensitive?” she asks.

In case you missed it Enhle Mbali supports homophobic? pic.twitter.com/kwQioohNEM — Papalakhe (@papalakhee) October 15, 2020



Complaints have been laid by viewers to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa. Even though the comments were not made by Phat Joe, his history of saying homophobic comments were not forgotten in the conversation.

Tweeps were torn on Mlotshwa’s comments. People agreeing with her stance said she uttered nothing wrong, adding people are too “sensitive” when these conversations are had. While others said Mlotshwa was gaslighting the struggles of the queer community by dismissing the harmful comments.

Why is Enhle being attacked? I mean it wasn’t even Phat Joe that uttered homophobic comments but Rantseli? Sikwateleni kangaka? Does being forever angry not drain you? — Mchumane…uNozulu (@MissSteelo) October 15, 2020





There is nothing wrong with this statement. Enhle people are too sensitive indeed pic.twitter.com/pixHBFINmH — ### (@zempi_n) October 15, 2020

And I’ll say it again. You guys don’t get to validated how queer people respond to bigotry that is done against them. You guys know nothing about queer struggles. You haven’t lived our daily experiences. Enhle was really gaslighting with that comment. Why should I sympathise? https://t.co/Bnuo4QB86r — Franklin (@McFrankoSA_) October 15, 2020

Enhle is still chasing clout in her big age. — Kumkani Jadezweni-Mokwena (@Sinesipo) October 15, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.