Job post is ‘fake, human trafficking scam’- DJ Maphorisa

Record producer DJ Maphorisa – real name Themba Sekowe – has distanced himself from a fake post advertising a music video that he was supposedly shooting in Mozambique.

The artist shared an image on social media showing a job post using his name and DJ and record producer Kabza D Small – real name Kabelo Motha – calling on young women to apply to be in a music video and have passports for the trip.

This job post then says if the women do not have a passport they have a “guy” at home affairs department who can make a “plan” for them in the all-expenses-paid trip.

“We shooting a music video for a track that hasn’t come out yet…,” the job post claims. It then alleges the successful 10 candidates will be paid R6 000 in total and be paid half before they leave.

Both artists distanced themselves from the post, calling it fake. Maphorisa said he already had calls from six parents asking if it were true.

Fake Fake Fake Fake please Girls dnt even try!!! got 6 calls from parents asking if it’s true “Hell Nahh ” No No No No pic.twitter.com/soupUsWvy9 — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) October 14, 2020

South Africa has been on high alert with recently publicised cases of human trafficking across the country. The SA Police Service has warned that some of the posts shared online are fake, such as the viral video of an unknown man frantically claiming to have witnessed the kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint at the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand.

However, authorities have urged people to remain on alert, vigilant and have advised parents to prioritise the safety of their children at all times and to always be aware of their children’s whereabouts.

