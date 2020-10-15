Celebs & viral 15.10.2020 11:13 am

Nuptial news: Metro FM’s Mo Flava is officially off the market

Citizen Reporter
Image: Metro Fm DJ Mo Flava

In a post on his Instagram page, the Metro FM breakfast host Moeti Tsiki announced that he’s officially married to his long-time girlfriend Mbali Cele.

In a romantic post, introducing  the world to his new wife Mo Flava wrote “Meet MR and MRS TSIKI. Done and dusted. Signed. Official. My mission is to make @imbalienhle happy for the rest of her life.

Mo Flava is officially off the market. Picture: Instagram

It will be accomplished! Celebrations loading! She deserves only the best. The post was followed by congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and DJs.

Some celebrities who sent congratulatory messages include singer Busiswa who said ” Awwww HALALA!!! ” and fellow radio host Dineo Ranaka who reacted with “Moeti this is so beautiful ♥️ ” and singer Nandi Madida said “Congrats!!! ” .

While actor Thapelo Mokoena, sent his congratulations wishing the new family the best. “Congratulations Champion. God bless you 2 and the Family ✊”.

Little is publicly known about the new Mrs. Tsiki, as Mo Flava is generally extremely private about his personal life.

