‘I rose above my difficulties and continue to strive for a fulfilling life’ – ProVerb

Synonymous with success and longevity and evolving career in the entertainment industry it is not hard to know why ProVerb – real name Tebogo Thekisho – is one of the most popular figures in music and televisions.

A career that spans two decades, the rapper, radio host and Idols SA host has pinned down a personal and open account on his road to success in his memoir The Book of ProVerb titled inspired by his classic hip hop album of the same name released in 2005. From recording his first demo at just 15 to hustling his way into a successful music career, the award-winning performer and host said the idea of writing the book was started in 2019 with fellow author Paballo Rampa.

“We initially recorded all our candid conversations and then transcribed. We then started adding all the details and corroborating facts and building each chapter until we were satisfied. Often we would have to revisit chapters as changes in my life were happening real-time like the passing of my grandmother earlier this year,” says ProVerb.

“The editing process took another two months or so and in almost exactly a year we had completed the process and ready to publish.”

The star says the main reason he decided to write the book was because of the knowledge he has gained over the years and he felt well-positioned to share his insights and views.

“Personally my challenges and dark periods I was hoping would perhaps inspire others also struggling with similar situations by revealing how I rose above my difficulties and continue to strive for a happy and peaceful, fulfilling life. My wish is also to stimulate conversations around mental health but also inspire others to pursue their dreams.”

Parts of the book he details the lowest moments in his life, the Kaya FM radio host says the process of revealing this information was actually cathartic.

“This process only added to my peace and set me free. Revisiting my lowest moments made me realise how far I’ve come since then and I began to realise the importance of sharing my story,” he says.

“Many like me go through similar if not worse situations but never speak of them. If this perhaps offers an opportunity to offer hope to the next person then it’s my duty to speak openly about it and perhaps show that I’m also not immune, but just as I have survived, so can the next person.”

With a high calibre career, ProVerb’s next step is to help others and give them a platform too.

“The TV show (Idols SA) I host and produce seeks to unearth new talent and my radio shows offer new and established artists a platform. The few philanthropic and CSI (corporate social investment) initiatives I’m a part of and support, are geared towards giving back and empowering others,” he says.

“As I mention in my memoir, my entire career is built on the support of others so I now wish to use my position to help others. I believe that success is measured by how many you bring with you, and this is now my mission in life.”

ProVerb concludes that he hopes the book can give a reader hope, be inspired as he found a feeling of fulfilment and peace

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.