Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia doesn’t believe he tested positive for Covid-19

Soccer superstar Cristiano “CR7” Ronaldo is the latest athlete to reveal that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The news came as a shock to many of Juventus fans this week.

Not only are CR7 fans are in disbelief, it also means the star player will miss some important games for the next two weeks. But someone closer to the footballer, his sister Katia Aveiro is not buying that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aveiro has said that she doesn’t trust the positive result of the Covid-19 test. The influencer posted on social media that she believes the pandemic exist but this is the biggest fraud even calling her brother “prophet from God”, Daily Mirror reports.

“I think thousands of people will believe in the pandemic, in the tests and in the measures that have been taken, just like me. The biggest fraud I’ve seen since I was born. Today I read a phrase which I stand up to applaud, namely ‘Enough of a world of puppets’. Please, someone, open your eyes.”

She said her brother was too shocked by test results. Portgual manager Fernando Santos said Ronaldo wanted to play because he felt no symptoms.

“He is completely asymptomatic, he is okay without any symptoms, he doesn’t even know what happened to him.”

“He doesn’t even know what happened to him” ???? Portugal manager Fernando Santos provides an update on Cristiano Ronaldo ???????? pic.twitter.com/2LLx44exAC — Goal (@goal) October 14, 2020





UEFA Champions League officials are adamant that the five-time Ballon D’or winner will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result by no less than one week before Juventus play Barcelona in order to play in the Champions League match.

