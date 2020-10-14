Phelo pines for Moshe as their love saga continues on social media

Musician Phelo Bala is not giving up on getting back with his estranged partner Moshe Ndiki.

Bala shared earlier this week that he missed Ndiki after the couple parted ways in July when things took a dramatic turn with alleged reports of abuse.

Bala tweeted on Wednesday: “Not giving up anytime soon… I will get him and our love back.”

Not giving up anytime soon…I will get him and our love back pic.twitter.com/Kw3ptw10ig — #ANDISAFUNI – OUT NOW (@PheloBala) October 13, 2020





However, the couple’s legal battles include Bala obtaining a protection order against Ndiki who allegedly left him with a bleeding gash in his head. The pair have also shared their sides of the story of the alleged abuse but it seems there might be some hope for Bala after the two started following each other on social media again.

In July, Bala denied claims by Ndiki that he was abusive. On the contrary, he said he was the one being abused. Denying media reports that he was abusive, Bala said: “I would like to assure you that this is not my nature and I would rather speak about this once I am ready.”

Ndiki seems to be moving on, as he is in the process of becoming a father after consulting a fertility clinic and found himself a surrogate.

Ndiki has also kept mum about Bala’s public efforts to win him back.

