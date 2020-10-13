VIDEO: Man proposes at Clicks after rekindling love 35 years later

A romantic proposal with the help of management at a Clicks store in Vangate Mall, Cape Town has gone viral and it will give you the goosebumps.

Stephen Claassen, 53, from Atlantis, proposed to his girlfriend Noleen Gysman, 52, inside the busy store while customers and staff witnessed the marriage proposal in the aisles last Thursday, Daily Voice reports. The couple have been dating since June but have a long history.

Gysman from Parow is the store manager at Clicks, where she’s been working for the past 30 years, while Claassen is a boiler maker at Atlantis Foundries. The two dated 35 years ago when they lived in Oudtshoorn.

In the video, Claassen is seen preparing to pop the big question while holding a bouquet of flowers as staff members gathered to witness the special moment. In the background the very romantic song by MAJOR Why I Love You gives off the extra feels.

To her complete surprise, Gysman couldn’t believe what was happening as she embraces Claassen who then goes down on one knee.

The special moment was finished off with confetti thrown by her colleagues.

The video has been shared on Facebook over a thousand times and the video watched more than 150 000 times. The couple were high school sweethearts 35 years ago and they rekindled their love during the Covid-19 lockdown.

