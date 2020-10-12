At age 41, new granny Manaka Ranaka is expecting a baby in a few weeks

Speaking to Daily Sun, Manaka Ranaka confirmed that she will be expecting her third baby in a few weeks’ time. Speaking to MacG on his #PodcastwithMacG, Ranaka further added that she is not drinking at the moment, but did not add why not.

Ranaka is a mother to two daughters, and her eldest, Katlego, recently gave birth to Ranaka’s first grandchild, a boy. Katlego is 18 years old.

In an Instagram post celebrating her daughter, she posted a black an white picture with the caption: Holy Trinity: In the name of the MOTHER, the DAUGHTER and the HOLY SPIRIT”.

This captured Ranaka’s pride and excitement for a new generation of children coming into the world.

Now, at age 41, Ranaka is expecting her third child and has not yet revealed the baby’s gender. Will it be an addition to the girl tribe?

According to a 2019 New York Times article, falling and staying pregnant after 35 may be challenging. This is due to this age being considered “advanced maternal age”. New technologies have made it easier for women to fall pregnant even at 40, but are advised that their pregnancies will be considered high risk.

According to Mayo Clinic, some of the risks women over 35 may encounter during and after pregnancy are:

Gestational diabetes;

High blood pressure during pregnancy;

A low birth weight baby and a premature birth;

The risk of chromosome abnormalities is higher.

Pregnant women can, however, ensure that they eat healthy, exercise, attend their checkups regularly, and avoid substances to have a healthy pregnancy and birth.

