ProVerb reveals suicide attempt following ex-wife’s affair with Edwin Sodi

Idols SA host ProVerb has opened up a great deal about his private life and attempts to take his own life.

The popular musician and producer of the number one singing competition in the country revealed these surprising details in his book titled Book of ProVerb.

Here is what we know about some of the shocking revelations:

In the book, ProVerb, whose real name is Tebogo Thekiso, details a time where his mental health was at its lowest point. The star writes that he tried to commit suicide following the end of his marriage of 10 years. In 2015, ProVerb revealed on social media that ex-wife Onalerona Thekiso had cheated on him with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

The couple did try to reconcile but decided in the end to get a divorce. In the book, the Kaya FM radio host says during that time he felt a sense of failure not only for himself but for their children too. He explains that he brought strong painkillers from three different pharmacies when he got home, he hugged his estranged wife, went to the patio in their home and swallowed all pills with a bottle of wine. ProVerb added that the suicide attempt was a moment of weakness.

The cheating scandal was big news at the time, the alleged affair started in 2013, the couple eventually divorced in 2016. Onalerona confirmed the affair saying: “No amount of public humiliation has broken me down rather it has given me more strength and power to face anything that life throws at me.”

ProVerb went on to be in a relationship with former Miss South Africa Liesel Lourie for nearly two years but the couple broke up in late 2018.

