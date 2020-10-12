Celebs & viral 12.10.2020 11:32 am

Are Phelo Bala and ex Moshe Ndiki getting back together?

Citizen reporter
Media personalities Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala | Picture: Instagram

Couple went through a public split in July after both alleging mental and physical abuse during their tenuous relationship.

The relationship between media personalities Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala took an unexpected turn over the weekend.

The couple went through a very public split in July after both alleging mental and physical abuse during their tenuous relationship.

In July it was reported by Sunday Sun that Bala had obtained a protection order against Ndiki who had left him with a bleeding gash in his head.

The publication cited court papers which allegedly detail a big fight that happened in May, due to a disagreement about alcohol abuse. The pair have continuously traded jabs, each accusing the other of being violent during their marriage.

But it seems things might be on the mend. Over the weekend, Bala expressed publicly that he has missed his estranged husband.


The tweet set of a firestorm on Twitter with some left confused, others wondering why Bala didn’t just send Ndiki a text message or call him. Even making things a bit more confusing Bala posted pictures of a rumoured new flame, makeup artist Vuyo Varoyi just last month.


In late September, Ndiki revealed that he had consulted a fertility clinic and found himself a surrogate, to help him get started on this journey to become a father. The actor has already named the child Thalanda Ilanga Ntaba Alexander Ndiki, the first letter of each of the baby’s four names spells “Tina”.

Ndiki has not responded to Bala’s post but the pair seem to be following each other on social media once again.

