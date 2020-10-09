WATCH: Amber Rose shares her best tips of co-parenting with Wiz Khalifa

America model and TV personality Amber Rose recently shared how she co-parents with Wiz Khalifa. In the video, Amber shares about her current relationship with her ex-husband rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“We don’t have sex” is one of Amber’s key elements in maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with your baby daddy. In this way, the focus remains on the children and not their relationship, as sex tends to complicate things.

Also Read: Kay Sibiya and Judie Kama serve up co-parenting goals

How they maintain relationships with their current partners is also key for Amber, and she is comfortable contacting Wiz Khalifa’s current partner if she can’t get hold of him.

Amber and Wiz Khalifa share a 7-year-old son whom they had while they were still married.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.