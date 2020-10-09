Being a parent 9.10.2020 12:30 pm

WATCH: Amber Rose shares her best tips of co-parenting with Wiz Khalifa

Parenty staff writer
WATCH: Amber Rose shares her best tips of co-parenting with Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose says they are "really good" at co-parenting. Picture: Billboard

They are “really good” at co-parenting, she shares.

America model and TV personality Amber Rose recently shared how she co-parents with Wiz Khalifa. In the video, Amber shares about her current relationship with her ex-husband rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“We don’t have sex” is one of Amber’s key elements in maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with your baby daddy. In this way, the focus remains on the children and not their relationship, as sex tends to complicate things.

Also Read: Kay Sibiya and Judie Kama serve up co-parenting goals

How they maintain relationships with their current partners is also key for Amber, and she is comfortable contacting Wiz Khalifa’s current partner if she can’t get hold of him.

Amber and Wiz Khalifa share a 7-year-old son whom they had while they were still married.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned about rising number of deaths

African Soccer Ntseki blames tired legs as Bafana are pegged back in Phokeng

Columns Get well soon: Don’t be a Trump about Trump

Personal Finance Beware new Capitec scam: It is not your bank calling

Breaking News Agrizzi property gets auctioned off for R9m


today in print

Read Today's edition