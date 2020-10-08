What you need to know about Kefilwe Mabote

The name Kefilwe Mabote has been on the lips of many people after it was assumed that one of her luxury sports cars was repossessed in the recent assets seized by the Hawks of her rumoured man Edwin Sodi.

Sodi was talk of the town after Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), acting on instruction from the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA), seized his assets. The seizure comes after the AFU had obtained a restraint order from the Bloemfontein High Court in Free State to put a freeze on any attempt to rid the assets. The AFU reportedly froze R300 million in assets belonging to the suspects.

One of the vehicles seized included a Porshe, and Kefilwe has in the past posted herself in many luxury cars including a Porsche in which many people on Twitter assumed was hers.

Here’s what you need to know about Kefliwe Mabote:

1. She is a luxury content creator

With more than one million followers on Instagram, the influencer has worked with brands such as Gucci, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani and Yves Saint Laurent. Her content creation has won her Digital Media Influencer Award for three years in a row.

2. She is an author

In April 2020, the content creator and businesswoman released her first book called, Influencer Deluxe, from Soweto to Milan. In the book, Mabote shares her upbringing and overcoming challenges, but also how she became one of the top luxury influencers in the country and internationally.

3. Kefilwe and Sarah Langa are besties

The pair have shared how close their friendship is on Instagram with many moments posted on each of their pages. From their trips to Paris, London or weekend getaways in Cape Town to spa treatments their friendship and strong bond are bestie goals.



4. She is private about her personal life

The image consultant has only posted a few images of her family. Recently posting pictures of her partner but Mabote strategically obscured it in every single image she posted.

