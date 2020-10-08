Celebs & viral 8.10.2020 01:12 pm

Who is Mr Smeg and why is he trending?

Citizen reporter
Micheal Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, posing with his appliances. | Picture: Twitter

Social media user Michael Bucwa is known as Mr Smeg because he takes his red Smeg kettle everywhere he goes. Yes, everywhere.

Although Smeg products have always been a status symbol, they seem to have found a renewed sense of status among social media users.

So much so that one social media user has built an entire persona around it.

Social media user Michael Bucwa is known as Mr Smeg because he takes his red Smeg kettle everywhere he goes. Yes, everywhere, even to different rooms in his home.

 

Vitamin D

Making lunch ????

Sanctuary Mr smeg #MrSmeg

According to his profile, Bucwa is an Engineering Systems Analyst and lives in Pretoria. Little else is known about him since his life with his kettle is the only thing he’s fond of sharing.

In addition to maintaining a relationship with his kettle, Bucwa seems to be fond of keeping fit, as he is often pictured shirtless, and fond of fast cars.

Recently, however, he has been the butt of many a joke after he alleged that his popular kettle has been stolen.

