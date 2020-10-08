Who is Mr Smeg and why is he trending?

Although Smeg products have always been a status symbol, they seem to have found a renewed sense of status among social media users.

So much so that one social media user has built an entire persona around it.

Social media user Michael Bucwa is known as Mr Smeg because he takes his red Smeg kettle everywhere he goes. Yes, everywhere, even to different rooms in his home.

View this post on Instagram Vitamin D A post shared by MN©️EDI (@michael_bucwa) on Sep 25, 2020 at 3:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram Making lunch ???? A post shared by MN©️EDI (@michael_bucwa) on Sep 9, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram Sanctuary Mr smeg #MrSmeg A post shared by MN©️EDI (@michael_bucwa) on Sep 29, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

I saw Mr Smeg yesterday at Life…….he had the Smeg kettle on the table — Mayi (@MTshwete) October 5, 2020

According to his profile, Bucwa is an Engineering Systems Analyst and lives in Pretoria. Little else is known about him since his life with his kettle is the only thing he’s fond of sharing.

In addition to maintaining a relationship with his kettle, Bucwa seems to be fond of keeping fit, as he is often pictured shirtless, and fond of fast cars.

Recently, however, he has been the butt of many a joke after he alleged that his popular kettle has been stolen.

The national smeg kettle is still missing .???? pic.twitter.com/9iHxLC4sIT — MN©️EDI (@Michael_Bucwa) October 5, 2020

I hope they didn’t strip my smeg kettle to pieces and sold the parts. pic.twitter.com/4xEISd0wcd — MN©️EDI (@Michael_Bucwa) October 5, 2020

Haven’t had coffee since I lost my smeg kettle pic.twitter.com/UmIxuxCwoB — MN©️EDI (@Bucwa_Michael) October 5, 2020

