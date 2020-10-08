‘How it started’ Twitter trend shows finding a soulmate on social media is possible

Finding your soulmate, or partner in crime is becoming more and more likely going to be on social media.

A trend on Twitter in the last couple of days of people sharing screenshots of how their partner shoot their shot in the direct messages (DM’s), with the caption “how it started” to “where we at now”.

Local celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest have also shared how this courtship has helped him. The rapper shared screenshots of how his relationship his baby mama Thobeka Majozi started. The messages are as far back as 2017, the couple already knew they were going to be having a child together back then. Majozi even coyly calls her now-boyfriend “baby daddy”.

The couple had their first child, a son in September. They named him Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo. Khotso in Setswana means “peace”. Cassper also shot down people who suggested that it took him over three years to get Majozi.

Clapping back to one tweep, he said: “No mother f***er , we just planned our life!!!! We did it when we were ready!!!! And that’s why my kid has rich parents!”

Another beloved celeb couple also took part in “how it started” relationship trend, international rapper Quavo and his girlfriend Saweetie have been together for over two years. His method was different, to say the least sending a snowflake emoji to get the attention of Saweetie, surprisingly it worked.

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING ???? pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020



However, some Twitter users who tried this didn’t end well for them, while others are happy they took the courage to send a message to their crush.

I don’t know what quavo started but it needs to stop pic.twitter.com/kkcxoR6XAS — Tina Turtle ???????????? (@tinaqueen_15) October 8, 2020









please have Quavo money before you slide in my dms talking about some “❄️” — Taa’Nova’s Boutique (@ImasuenToye) October 8, 2020

The minute i send a snow she gon reply with a fire emoji followed by “melt tf out my dms” pic.twitter.com/KDA8RMAutf — Rodney (@magleraboi) October 7, 2020



