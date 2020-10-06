Need to pee but hate the queues? Maybe head to the basin like Zodwa

Entertainer and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is never far from the shock factor and her latest stunt has many people still gasping for air.

This week the controversial star posted on Instagram of herself in a public bathroom, squatting over a basin proclaiming she does not in fact urinate in a toilet, but rather using a basin instead, All4Women reported

“Let me pee…Got no time for queues,” she said of her candid confession, left some people puzzled while others laughed it off.

View this post on Instagram Let me Pee????????????I got no time for Que’s???? A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:55am PDT





READ MORE on what some said was a distasteful behaviour from Zodwa in public.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.