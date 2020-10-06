Celebs & viral 6.10.2020 01:51 pm

Need to pee but hate the queues? Maybe head to the basin like Zodwa

Citizen reporter
Need to pee but hate the queues? Maybe head to the basin like Zodwa

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram/@Zodwalibram

This week Zodwa Wabantu posted on Instagram of herself in a public bathroom, squatting over a basin proclaiming she does not in fact urinate in a toilet, but she’d rather use a basin instead.

Entertainer and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is never far from the shock factor and her latest stunt has many people still gasping for air.

This week the controversial star posted on Instagram of herself in a public bathroom, squatting over a basin proclaiming she does not in fact urinate in a toilet, but rather using a basin instead, All4Women reported

“Let me pee…Got no time for queues,” she said of her candid confession, left some people puzzled while others laughed it off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Let me Pee????????????I got no time for Que’s????

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on


READ MORE on what some said was a distasteful behaviour from Zodwa in public.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Trump leaves hospital, pulls off mask as he reaches White House (video)

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, lightning kills two in Gauteng, Sedibeng manager’s assassination and spotlight on Dudu Myeni

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 17,000 death mark

Politics NEC endorses plan to ban politicians from doing business with state

Protests Workers come first, SA and ANC after


today in print

Read Today's edition