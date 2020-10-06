Boss lady! DJ Zinhle acquires equity in Boulevard Nectar Rosè and takes over as CEO

Multi talented super star DJ Zinhle ,(Ntombezinhle Jiyane) has acquired equity in the international sparkling wine beverage, Boulevard Nectar Rosè and has taken over as CEO. The award winning Forbes Africa entertainer of the year, mother and business woman says: “For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. I’d like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely. I see great potential for Boulevard Rosè to go to new heights with my signature touch.”

This groundbreaking move for DJ Zinhle, is one in a string of business adventures from the mother of Kairo Owethu, which includes launching her own successful watch business Era, by Zinhle. The DJ and hitmaker also listed a property she owns on AirBnB and launched her own decor range recently.

