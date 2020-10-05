IN PICS: Why Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi’s are relationship goals

What started out as a rumour has quickly turned into one of the cutest families in South African hip hop.

For years, fans have been certain that rapper Cassper Nyovest has been romancing Durban influencer Thobeka Majozi based solely on comments he used to leave on her old social media posts.

It is believed that Cassper developed a crush on Majozi long before she became his girlfriend and that he eventually won her over after a hot pursuit.

Although they never denied these rumours, the pair never confirmed their relationship either.

Majozi is the least famous among Cassper’s long list of former loves, however, the pair are so into each other, they decided to go 50/50 on a baby.

Cassper is believed to have started dating Majozi in 2017 shortly after his second stint with fellow rapper Boity did not go so well.

Shortly thereafter, the couple was plagued with rumours that Majozi was pregnant. Although Cassper denied the rumours at the time, it seems to have turned out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year when they announced that they were expecting their first child together to coincide with the release of Cassper’s latest album titled Any Minute Now.

Majozi even did a clean sweep and started afresh with her Instagram which is now solely dedicated to documenting this new chapter in her life.

Her Instagram account currently only features images from her maternity shoot captured by Cassper’s preferred long-time photographer Jabu Nkosi (aka Jabu Kiing).

The pair have yet to share any images of their son, Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo, who was born last month.

