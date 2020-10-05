Five things we learnt about Tiwa Savage from BET’s ‘Behind the Story’

BET’s Behind The Story hosted by Pearl Thusi latest episode with popular Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage was a conversation that tackled many issues such as the tweet that set of a Twitter storm during the xenophobic attacks in 2019.

In the enlightening interview, the star also talked about her new album, her opinion on how Nigerians feel about South Africa and helping build African stories.

Here are five things we learnt from Tiwa:

1. Tiwa apologises to South Africa

During the wave of xenophobic attacks in the country in 2019, Tiwa was very outspoken against the alleged mistreatment of Nigerians in South Africa. At the time there were many misinformed and fake videos circulating purporting alleged abuse by South Africans towards African nationals. The Nigerian star expressed that she was disgusted by the “butchering” of fellow Nigerians amidst the xenophobic attacks and pulled out from performing at the DStv Delicious Festival.

During the BET interview, she said the tweet was taken out of context and her deciding not to perform was not a boycott against South Africans. She apologised for the misinterpretation. Tiwa added that she doesn’t think Nigerians have anxiety when travelling to the country.

2. She has worked with Beyonce

Just like from one queen to another, Tiwa, who is known as the queen of Afrobeats, has also worked with Beyonce. She made an appearance in Black is King for the track Keys to the Kingdom. She said at first she thought the collaboration was not real and didn’t believe the collaboration would happen.

3. Raw talent

Visuals and audio were shown of Tiwa’s vocal range and skill on her rendition of Jesus loves me when she was an up and coming artist and working with legends like Baby Face. The singer and songwriter also says faith is a very big factor in her life.

She’s not your regular studio effect artiste. There are levels to this thing. This is pure, raw talent. @TiwaSavage back in the day… #BehindTheStoryBET pic.twitter.com/8nFfFpKgiR — Glow???? (@semiglow_) September 30, 2020





4. Working with other African artists

Tiwa reflected on the times when she worked with superstar Davido, an American-Nigerian artist and how when they collaborate it is always a good time.

“He’s just happy, his vibe is infectious, to have fun and out there. He knows how to get my shine out.” She always expressed how important it is for African artists to work together and help build the continent for the better.

5. Heartbreak and a miscarriage

In 2016, Tiwa revealed she had a miscarriage and during that time she was married to her former manager Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun. When she lost her baby, she also found out that Tunji was cheating and decided to leave. She said it was a difficult time but God has always had her back.

Y’all ask me why I love @TiwaSavage ? This amazing woman has been through a lot than you see on social media, and she comes on strong as though it was easy. How do you not respect that? What is not to love?… I love you Queen T? #BehindTheStoryBET — Glow???? (@semiglow_) September 30, 2020



