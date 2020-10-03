 
 
Kiffness refuses to back down

Celebs & viral

He said he uses satire, which uses exaggeration and irony, to expose things which people are talking about and use it in an artistic way.

Marizka Coetzer
03 Oct 2020
04:46:43 AM
Kiffness refuses to back down

Musician and satirist David Scott – better known as The Kiffness – is at it again with his latest parody of the hit song Jerusalema, titled Julius Malema. This comes after he found himself in hot water in May for his Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma parody of the SA national anthem. And he insists he won’t back down despite being labelled a racist for his satirical piece of the national anthem during the national lockdown earlier this year. “Everyone should be able to express their right to freedom of speech and that is exactly what I will keep on doing it, for...

