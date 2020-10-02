Celebs & viral 2.10.2020 10:38 am

#TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

Citizen reporter
#TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

US President Donald Trump stands by first lady Melania Trump as she waves after she addressed the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden at the White House on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. Picture: Alex Wong / Getty Images / AFP

The president tweeted that he and the first lady began their quarantine on Friday.

US president Donald Trump has tested positive for the Coronavirus and the world just cannot believe it.

So much so that it was the only thing on everyone’s minds on Friday when the news broke.

Trump initially tweeted that his advisor, Hope Hick’s Covid-19 test results had come back positive before confirming the same for himself and first lady Melania Trump.

Twitter users all over the world reacted to the news, with most reactions being quite funny.

This comes just days after Trump faced off against US presidential candidate, Joe Biden in a live, televised debate where Trump sent a shoutout to the The Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group.

