TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

US president Donald Trump has tested positive for the Coronavirus and the world just cannot believe it.

So much so that it was the only thing on everyone’s minds on Friday when the news broke.

Trump initially tweeted that his advisor, Hope Hick’s Covid-19 test results had come back positive before confirming the same for himself and first lady Melania Trump.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Twitter users all over the world reacted to the news, with most reactions being quite funny.

only way to save his old ass now #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/RvMedBhZzt — ᑕOᐯIᗪ TᗩᔕK ᖴOᖇᑕᗴ???? (@CovidTASKforce) October 2, 2020

the coronavirus when it realized election day is only a month away #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/e37Q4YrHeT — ً (@GOLDENlCARUS) October 2, 2020

The coronavirus after getting infected with Donald Trump #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/Bd3y3sGfGb — rol magaña 八 ???? (@rol_o) October 2, 2020

Can we see actual evidence of Donald and Melania Trump testing positive for Covid-19? They lie constantly and we can’t believe anything say. This distraction from Melania’s “fuck Christmas” and Trump’s “Stand back, Stand by” seems right on time and very convenient. #TrumpHasCovid — Brad Betts (@870South) October 2, 2020

Okay, but how will anyone know if they lose their sense of taste? #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/nTAhWppuMW — Kevin M (@KevinBabbles) October 2, 2020

This comes just days after Trump faced off against US presidential candidate, Joe Biden in a live, televised debate where Trump sent a shoutout to the The Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group.

Good morning Twitter. It’s currently 3:27 a.m. and since #TrumpHasCovid I’m encouraging all of you to pray for Joe and Jill Biden’s health since they were exposed to the the spewing, germ ball on Tuesday ???????? thank you pic.twitter.com/iJuQWz7JHE — Devon ???? (@cali4nia_devon) October 2, 2020

