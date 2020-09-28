Two guys dressed in khakis dancing to Amanikiniki divide SA

A video of Tik Tok creator Juandrė Nortje and a friend dancing to Amanikiniki by MFR Souls has taken social media by storm.

This is because Nortje is a white man, dressed in a two-piece khaki shorts set, dancing to an Amapiano song while using dance moves normally practised by black people.

I just want to know where I can find a pair of these shorts in my size.

That is all.

pic.twitter.com/fRmOeNM3t1 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) September 27, 2020

A lot of South African tweeps were impressed by the video and found the fact that two white men were doing that particular set of dance moves to that music was endearing.

I thought South Africans wanted to become one, regarding everything, this is literally them dancing and y’all still have an issue?? ???? Y’all baffle me sometimes. But guy at the back is killing it though. ???????? — Soul_Food????????️‍???? (@indigo_moose05) September 28, 2020

Nortjie’s shorts also got a lot of attention.

???????????????? damn yho, those are some short, shorts! Yeses! — #ModerndayGuluva (@bunduhide) September 28, 2020

You can tell that guy on the right did some ballet classes In His lifetime,the way he stretch them legs ???????????????????????????????????????????? — Katlego David Khaba (@DavidKhaba) September 28, 2020

I want to hate but I can’t even move like this ???????????? — I make your skin glow (@MuthiseBu) September 28, 2020

Johann serving in them short shorts ???? — ROVER (@Chikomboreroo) September 28, 2020

i want a pair of these booty shorts https://t.co/fEeZn8oJYU — nice???????? (@LuvhengoT_) September 28, 2020

However, there were even more people who were against people being impressed by the video.

Many were of the opinion that such occurrences should be normal and treated as such.

We need to unshackle ourselves from being impressed by these videos https://t.co/qSlZzlHHw4 — zwi deserves ass (@zwideservesbass) September 27, 2020

I never get why we applaud these people for trivial things. Mlungu says one word in our language and we’re ready to crown them king ????. Aykhona — JJ (@TheDonJJ11) September 28, 2020

Calm down. — Leonard Alpha ???????????????????????????? (@Leonard_Allpha) September 27, 2020

you’ll never see them clapping and being overly proud of us when we listen to Kaptein or Hier Kom Die Bokke. stop this guys, we can’t be proud of the bare minimum — ye (@theezukhanye) September 27, 2020

WATCH: Kids Paradise nursery schoolers take on the Jerusalema dance challenge

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.