Two guys dressed in khakis dancing to Amanikiniki divide SA

Citizen reporter
Tik Tokker Juadrė Nortjie dancing to Amanikiniki by MRF Souls | Image: Screenshot (Twitter)

A lot of South African tweeps were impressed by the video and found the fact that two white men were doing that particular set of dance moves to that music was endearing.

A video of Tik Tok creator Juandrė Nortje and a friend dancing to Amanikiniki by MFR Souls has taken social media by storm.

This is because Nortje is a white man, dressed in a two-piece khaki shorts set, dancing to an Amapiano song while using dance moves normally practised by black people.

Nortjie’s shorts also got a lot of attention.

However, there were even more people who were against people being impressed by the video.

Many were of the opinion that such occurrences should be normal and treated as such.

