Celebs & viral 27.9.2020 01:36 pm

Lorna Maseko puts lid on pregnancy claims with EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

Gopolang Moloko

The pair trended on social media on Sunday after a report claimed they were expecting a ‘bundle of joy.’

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has slammed pregnancy claims detailed in a Sunday newspaper report. The report alleged that Maseko and the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu were waiting for their “bundle of joy.”

Maseko took to social media to address the allegation only to confirm that she was not pregnant. Criticising the report – among other reports, she highlighted some of the health issues faced by women only to confirm that she had fibroids.

In July, Twitter reacted to news that Maseko and Shivambu were an item and had moved in together.

News that Shivambu and his wife, Siphesihle Pezi were no longer together also surfaced a while after Maseko and Shivambu were spotted in Melrose Arch, last year.

Shivambu and Pezi allegedly called it quits, with Pezi moving out of their matrimonial house in Fourways.

Rumours of a Maseko, Shivambu bundle of joy sparked massive reaction on Twitter.

