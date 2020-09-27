Lorna Maseko puts lid on pregnancy claims with EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has slammed pregnancy claims detailed in a Sunday newspaper report. The report alleged that Maseko and the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu were waiting for their “bundle of joy.”

Maseko took to social media to address the allegation only to confirm that she was not pregnant. Criticising the report – among other reports, she highlighted some of the health issues faced by women only to confirm that she had fibroids.

Let me nip this in the butt real quick!I’m NOT pregnant it’s truly disgusting that people can go on to create stories that are unreal – it’s actually EVIL!! Women suffer with many issues,fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!! — Celebrate With Lorna Maseko (@Lorns_Maseko) September 27, 2020

In July, Twitter reacted to news that Maseko and Shivambu were an item and had moved in together.

News that Shivambu and his wife, Siphesihle Pezi were no longer together also surfaced a while after Maseko and Shivambu were spotted in Melrose Arch, last year.

Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko have moved in together. That’s according to Sunday World. — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 26, 2020

Shivambu and Pezi allegedly called it quits, with Pezi moving out of their matrimonial house in Fourways.

Rumours of a Maseko, Shivambu bundle of joy sparked massive reaction on Twitter.

I think there is… Have you noticed recently that Lorna is busy with Bonangs enemies… Minnie and today she commented on Pearls picture athi it's her "favorite picture in the world " ???? — i M B A L E ®️???????? (@Mbali_NN) September 27, 2020

But has been dating Lorna for a very long time, even when he stayed with the wife. — Andisiwe Jukuda (@AndisiweJukuda) September 27, 2020

Dating floyd isn't "bad" but LORNA specifically, with Floyd? Heh-eh bazalwane pic.twitter.com/OxZPmMTLkK — Mwezi ♀️???? (@ItsMe_Boipelo) September 27, 2020

Floyd and Lorna?

Separate bundle or one bundle?

Heh? https://t.co/sYz8WU0gLl — Fulufhelo (@Faye_Faye_m) September 27, 2020

South Africans ignoring corruption and focusing on Floyd and Lorna ???? no wonder ANC is selling this country https://t.co/dAtp0eNQff — #PutSouthAfricansFirst???????? (@Anony42644349) September 27, 2020

