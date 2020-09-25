‘I laai (love) you mommy’ makes singer Brenda Mtambo emotional every time

Being a mom is… wonderful and so fulfilling for me. I enjoy my children so so much. It also a lot of work and requires full commitment.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he/she… my little one Zuri recently turned two and I am experiencing terrible twos. It’s funny sometimes and sometimes I wanna hide from all her tantrums.

The last time I cried was when my child… I have had many moments when I have cried. One painful moment was when my son Zion had to go for an operation when he was still very young and I was so terrified. Zuri on the other hand loves me sooo much. Her random kisses and “I laaai u mommy” makes me emotional.

My advice to other moms would be… there is no manual to motherhood, trust your own instincts and follow your heart. Do not crucify yourself, just know you’re doing the best you can. One thing that I feel kids need the most is love and assurance.

My favourite part about being a mom is… seeing my kids happy.

The biggest challenge is… leaving them when I am travelling and on busy days. It’s not easy to be away from them for too long. I try to communicate with them as much as I can if I am working away from home.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I discipline them. I feel so bad but I know kids do need some discipline and to be put in line sometimes.

My success as a parent is measured by… love and memories I have created with my kids.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… you can do it, you’re beautiful, and you are blessed.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… confidence and respect. I try by all means to communicate with them in a way that I require them to communicate with anyone else.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… getting as much help as I can. I know I am not able to do it all at once so I try to get help and know certain things are taken care of even though I am not around.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.