25.9.2020

DJ Zinhle’s daughter Kairo celebrates Heritage Day with traditional Zulu dance

Karabo Mokoena
DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo celebrates Heritage Day with traditional Zulu dance

Kairo Forbes celebrates Heritage Day. Picture: Instagram

Kairo Forbes joined in on the Heritage Day festivities.

People’s timelines were blessed with beautiful pictures of South Africans in traditional clothes yesterday. This is what Heritage Day usually looks like, where everyone is proud of their culture.

DJ Zinhle and her daughter Kairo Forbes were no exception.

Kairo wore a black and white traditional number in stripes, which are Xhosa colours. DJ Zinhe wished her followers a happy Heritage Day in Zulu, and introduced them to the next frame, which is a video.

In the video, little Miss Forbes is doing a traditional Zulu dance known as ukugiya. Here, the dancer lifts their leg up high in sync with a song and a clap.

She did not disappoint as her mom cheered her on and, with the most enthusiastic facial expressions, Kairo celebrated her Zulu heritage.

