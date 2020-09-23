Thembi Seete shares a picture of her son with a sweet message

Entertainer and entrepreneur Thembi Seete has shared a beautiful picture of her son on her social media 23 weeks ago on his second birthday.

Seete has never shared his son’s face on social media, and hardly posts about him, except on special days.

She never made a public announcement of her pregnancy and the birth of her son Dakalo. Speaking to Tshisa Live regarding her pregnancy in 2018, Seete said: “In my culture, we don’t share information about the baby until it is born. The time will come when I am ready to share, but for now, let’s just say 2018 is going to be an eventful year for me.”

In her recent post, Seete shares: “I loved you before I knew you my mokomosos, my boom boom.”

Her privacy on motherhood had some of her followers asking: “Am the only one who didn’t know that Thembi has a child?”

She has chosen to keep her son from the limelight, and she is doing it very well.

