Being a parent 22.9.2020 10:00 am

Zwai Bala expecting another baby

Karabo Mokoena
Zwai Bala expecting another baby

Zwai Bala is expecting another child. Picture: Instagram

Zwai will soon welcome his third child.

South African music star and member of kwaito group TKzee, Zwai Bala is expecting a baby with his new partner.

Zwai has two children with his ex-wife Melani Bala, their 12-year-old son and his younger sibling. The couple announced news of their separation in October 2017.

Now, the star is going to be a father again to his third child as he shares that “uMzi Wandile“, which means the family, has been extended in isiXhosa.

Also Read: Pearl Modiadie welcomes her first baby and shares picture on social media

He shared a picture from a maternity shoot to announce the exciting news. They are both draped in traditional Xhosa and Zulu regalia, with a touch of shimmer and shine.

Their news was met with congratulations from Zwai’s Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram

uMzi Wandile.

A post shared by Zwai Bala (@zeebala) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Motorists set to pay for Gautrain expansion

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests

World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran

Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box

Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance


today in print

Read Today's edition