Zwai Bala expecting another baby

South African music star and member of kwaito group TKzee, Zwai Bala is expecting a baby with his new partner.

Zwai has two children with his ex-wife Melani Bala, their 12-year-old son and his younger sibling. The couple announced news of their separation in October 2017.

Now, the star is going to be a father again to his third child as he shares that “uMzi Wandile“, which means the family, has been extended in isiXhosa.

He shared a picture from a maternity shoot to announce the exciting news. They are both draped in traditional Xhosa and Zulu regalia, with a touch of shimmer and shine.

Their news was met with congratulations from Zwai’s Instagram followers.

