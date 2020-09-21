Being a parent 21.9.2020 12:00 pm

Pearl Modiadie welcomes her first baby and shares picture on social media

Karabo Mokoena
Pearl Modiadie welcomes her first baby and shares picture on social media

Pearl Modiadie welcomes her first baby. Picture: Instagram

Finally, we get to see some cute newborn fingers from Pearl.

TV and radio host Pearl Modiadie has shared a picture of her newborn baby with a beautiful caption.

The black and white picture of two cute hands is accompanied by a message that says “I’ve longed for you.” The message is directed at Pearl’s baby and her colleagues are here for all of the cuteness.

Also Read: Why Pearl Modiadie won’t talk about her pregnancy

She received messages of congratulations from fellow celeb moms Gail Mabalane, Takkies, Zola Nombona, and Ntando Duma.

Pearl has been very quiet on details regarding her pregnancy and has never shared pregnancy pictures. She strongly believed in her traditions of not sharing pregnancy news with other people.

News of her pregnancy was shared in June, and she has since been very hush, but answered some fan questions regarding her pregnancy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health More than a third of SA won’t get the Covid-19 vaccine when available

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’

Crime Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital


today in print

Read Today's edition