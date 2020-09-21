Pearl Modiadie welcomes her first baby and shares picture on social media

TV and radio host Pearl Modiadie has shared a picture of her newborn baby with a beautiful caption.

The black and white picture of two cute hands is accompanied by a message that says “I’ve longed for you.” The message is directed at Pearl’s baby and her colleagues are here for all of the cuteness.

She received messages of congratulations from fellow celeb moms Gail Mabalane, Takkies, Zola Nombona, and Ntando Duma.

Pearl has been very quiet on details regarding her pregnancy and has never shared pregnancy pictures. She strongly believed in her traditions of not sharing pregnancy news with other people.

News of her pregnancy was shared in June, and she has since been very hush, but answered some fan questions regarding her pregnancy.

