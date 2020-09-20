Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau mourn death of their father, Menzi Mcunu

South African reality star and influencer Lasizwe Dambuza, and socialite sister Khanyo Mbau, took to social media on Sunday to share the news that their father, Menzi Mcunu, had died.

“I am so numb”, he wrote, adding he doesn’t “know how to feel”, now that both his parents are dead.

My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad! I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say “ My parents are deceased! “ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead! pic.twitter.com/EUNz5qDivM — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 20, 2020

It is not yet clear what led to Mcunu’s death.

