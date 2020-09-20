Celebs & viral 20.9.2020 01:08 pm

Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau mourn death of their father, Menzi Mcunu

Citizen reporter
Lasizwe with his father Menzi Mcunu. Photo: Instagram

The siblings took to social media to express their sadness at their father’s death.

South African reality star and influencer Lasizwe Dambuza, and socialite sister Khanyo Mbau, took to social media on Sunday to share the news that their father, Menzi Mcunu, had died. 

“I am so numb”, he wrote, adding he doesn’t “know how to feel”, now that both his parents are dead. 

 

All I ever wanted was to be just like you! REST IN PEACE DAD.

It is not yet clear what led to Mcunu’s death. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

