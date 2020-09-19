Masechaba Ndlovu’s son commissions powerful artwork for her birthday

On 25 June, Masechaba Ndlovu celebrated her 37th birthday. To commemorate this, her eldest son Lungelo commissioned artist Dav Andrew to create a cartoon of him and his super mom.

Andrew did not disappoint as he put together a piece of art that depicted Masechaba’s spiritual journey as a sangoma. In the picture, they are both wearing superhero costumes, with Masechaba depicting the colours and prints of the ancestral cloth known as ihiya.

Andrew stated that the artwork was commissioned by her son Lungelo for her birthday.

Sharing the picture, she shared the caption “a hero is just someone who doesn’t give up”.

Masechaba has recently shared about her journey as a single mom while working as a journalist. She shared pictures of herself in Seychelles covering a story for eNCA.

“Being a single mom didn’t stop me from achieving my goals! I just dragged them babies along, baby bottles and everything,” says Masechaba.

She dragged them everywhere, and today they are honouring her as a superhero.

