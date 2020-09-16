Celebs & viral 16.9.2020 01:17 pm

Why did the chicken tip-toe across the parking lot? Nando’s does it again

Citizen reporter
A chicken tip toeing across a parking lot | Image: Twitter

The post has since been retweeted over 3,000 times and received over 400 responses from people who can totally relate.

There is no doubt that the social media manager behind the Nando’s SA account always brings the funny but their most recent post seems to take the cake.

South Africans found themselves in stitches with this relatable tweet about not wanting to ruin mom’s hard work right after she just cleaned up.

Other just felt the need to appreciate the comedic wit of the Nando's social media management team.

