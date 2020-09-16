Zodwa Wabantu responds to criticism of her parenting

Entertainer Zodwa Libram, affectionately known as Zodwa Wabantu, shared a mother and son video on her son’s first day back to school. In the video, she is singing Semito’s Azange as she accompanies him to school.

A user then questioned her about allowing her teenage son to go to school with his gold tooth asking: “That is not her son with the gold tooth, right?”

Zodwa quickly clapped back telling him to mind his own business.

“We are in hell, look at your life & the problems you have.”

Also Read: You lied to us Zodwa Rebecca Libram

She later added: “This is my son, go look after your kids. What you feel and see it’s none of your business and your concern. Over here these are my household basics.”

Her clap back received the support of many of her followers, questioning why he commented in that manner in the first place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.