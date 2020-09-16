Being a parent 16.9.2020 09:00 am

Zodwa Wabantu responds to criticism of her parenting

Karabo Mokoena
Zodwa Wabantu and her son. Picture: Instagram

Someone commented about her allowing her son to attend school with a gold tooth.

Entertainer Zodwa Libram, affectionately known as Zodwa Wabantu, shared a mother and son video on her son’s first day back to school. In the video, she is singing Semito’s Azange as she accompanies him to school.

A user then questioned her about allowing her teenage son to go to school with his gold tooth asking: “That is not her son with the gold tooth, right?”

Zodwa quickly clapped back telling him to mind his own business.

“We are in hell, look at your life & the problems you have.”

She later added: “This is my son, go look after your kids. What you feel and see it’s none of your business and your concern. Over here these are my household basics.”

Her clap back received the support of many of her followers, questioning why he commented in that manner in the first place.

