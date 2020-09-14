Miss Universe cooks traditional South African favourite during family visit

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi recently made a short visit back home amid all the coronavirus chaos to reconnect with family.
She chronicled her visit in an Instagram post showing herself preparing some mogodu over the coals in a castiron “drievoet” pot. Almost as though she remembered that it’s heritage month in South Africa.
“Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul. After so long we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song. Kuhle eMatolweni!” said Zozi in her caption.
Ever since winning the Miss Universe crown, Zozi has been living in New York, where she has unfortunately spent most of her reign in quarantine (America’s version of the lockdown).
No, you’re not getting dejavu! You’ve seen these before. I’m too embarrassed to explain how I accidentally removed them!???????? I digress..the important part is that I made it past my bedroom yesterday and that wearing shoes feels weird now. Got some fresh air and vitamin D. Thank you outside for hosting us. See you again in maybe about 3-4 weeks????
“There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return” – Nelson Mandela I was so happy to get back to a little bit of normalcy volunteering at @godslovenyc and I couldn’t be more happier that I did it for my 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela international day. A day dedicated to giving back and spreading love in our communities. All social distancing etiquette was adhered to and safety measures were in place. It is also important to remember that selflessness and acts of kindness should not only be limited to one day, but should be something we try to practice in our daily lives as residents of the universe. I’m hoping that we are all still well and safe. Sending all my love and light!????
Because of this, many have advocated for Zozi’s reign to be extended by a year since she had to spend most of it indoors.
