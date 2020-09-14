Miss Universe cooks traditional South African favourite during family visit

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi recently made a short visit back home amid all the coronavirus chaos to reconnect with family.

She chronicled her visit in an Instagram post showing herself preparing some mogodu over the coals in a castiron “drievoet” pot. Almost as though she remembered that it’s heritage month in South Africa.

“Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul. After so long we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song. Kuhle eMatolweni!” said Zozi in her caption.

Ever since winning the Miss Universe crown, Zozi has been living in New York, where she has unfortunately spent most of her reign in quarantine (America’s version of the lockdown).

Because of this, many have advocated for Zozi’s reign to be extended by a year since she had to spend most of it indoors.

