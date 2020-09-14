The best Twitter reactions to the birth of Cassper Nyovest’s son

After Refiloe Phoolo, affectionately known by his rap name Cassper Nyovest, posted a picture in a hospital with gynaecologist Dr. Ngotho titled “Let’s fucking gooooo!!!!!! #AnyMinuteNow“, messages of congratulations have been pouring in.

Cassper is a first-time dad to a child with his girlfriend Thobeka Majozi. The couple announced the pregnancy in June and had their baby shower last month.

Also Read: Here’s what we know about Cassper’s baby momma, Thobeka Majozi

He named his son Khotso, which means peace in Setswana, and he almost shared a birthday with Cassper’s biggest inspiration Jabulani Tsambo, also known as Hip Hop Pantsula, whose birthday is today.

Here is what Twitter had to say about their son’s birth.

Dear @casspernyovest As a Country we expect the First Picture you post of the Boy to be like this: ( Congratulations Mufasa ✊????????????????) pic.twitter.com/d6uVZLnVpJ — TEAM ???? (@Robot_Boii) September 14, 2020

Congratulations Mufasa

You’re now a Dad, the biggest gift ever. Indeed you’re a G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/hAmenYbDbE — IG:sphekahadebe (@sphe_hadebe) September 14, 2020

Congratulations Mufasa rare picture of Cassper Mufasa, Khotso Simba and Thobeka Sarabi. Khotso Simba has been arrived to the circle of life.???????????? pic.twitter.com/QDBNWRM5st — Skhura???????????? (@SkhuraOmen) September 14, 2020

Two days after dropping a new album,Cassper Nyovest got blessed with a baby boy…There’s so much to be grateful for,Congratulations Mufasa ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/JW3gIiedhr — Monye ???????? (@Monye__) September 13, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.