The best Twitter reactions to the birth of Cassper Nyovest’s son

Karabo Mokoena
Cassper is a first time dad. Picture: Twitter

‘Congratulations Mufasa’ is currently trending on Twitter.

After Refiloe Phoolo, affectionately known by his rap name Cassper Nyovest, posted a picture in a hospital with gynaecologist Dr. Ngotho titled “Let’s fucking gooooo!!!!!! #AnyMinuteNow“, messages of congratulations have been pouring in. 

Cassper is a first-time dad to a child with his girlfriend Thobeka Majozi. The couple announced the pregnancy in June and had their baby shower last month. 

He named his son Khotso, which means peace in Setswana, and he almost shared a birthday with Cassper’s biggest inspiration Jabulani Tsambo, also known as Hip Hop Pantsula, whose birthday is today.

Here is what Twitter had to say about their son’s birth. 

