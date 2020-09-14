Being a parent 14.9.2020 08:04 am

Zoleka Mandela pays touching tribute to her late mother, Zindzi

Karabo Mokoena
Zoleka Mandela pays touching tribute to her late mother, Zindzi

(Photo/Akira Suemori, FIA Foundation)

Zoleka Mandela breaks her silence on losing her mother two months ago.

“It’s been 11 months since we last spoke, 2 months since your passing”. This was shared on Zoleka Mandela’s Instagram as she broke her silence on the sudden passing of her mother Zindzi Mandela.

Zindzi passed away on 13 July and was buried on 17 July 2020. Since then, Zoleka has not shared anything on social media regarding her mother’s passing.

She shared a video displaying a series of photographs of herself and her mother. The video features some pictures from a photoshoot she had with Winnie Mandela, and a picture she took after she gave birth.

Since posting, Zoleka has been showered with words of encouragement nationwide, with Pearl Thusi sharing “as a country we were so preoccupied that we couldn’t really take a moment to celebrate her life and mourn with you properly. Uxolo. Dudu.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition