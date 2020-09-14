Zoleka Mandela pays touching tribute to her late mother, Zindzi

“It’s been 11 months since we last spoke, 2 months since your passing”. This was shared on Zoleka Mandela’s Instagram as she broke her silence on the sudden passing of her mother Zindzi Mandela.

Zindzi passed away on 13 July and was buried on 17 July 2020. Since then, Zoleka has not shared anything on social media regarding her mother’s passing.

She shared a video displaying a series of photographs of herself and her mother. The video features some pictures from a photoshoot she had with Winnie Mandela, and a picture she took after she gave birth.

Since posting, Zoleka has been showered with words of encouragement nationwide, with Pearl Thusi sharing “as a country we were so preoccupied that we couldn’t really take a moment to celebrate her life and mourn with you properly. Uxolo. Dudu.”

