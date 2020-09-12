Celebs & viral 12.9.2020 10:37 am

It’s official! Minnie Dlamini is going to be a mom

Citizen Reporter
It’s official! Minnie Dlamini is going to be a mom

Minnie Dlamini Jones. Picture: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

The actress showed off her baby bump in a stunning picture on social media early on Saturday morning.

Actress Minnie Dlamini-Jones is going to be a mother.

The reality show star, presenter and actress made the announcement via Facebook on Saturday morning, complete with a picture of her baby bump in a beautiful patterned dress.

Dlamini’s announcement came in the form of a birthday present to her husband Quinton Jones, whom she wished a happy birthday, gushing that she “couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child”.

It is not clear how far along the pregnancy is.

The couple got married in 2017.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


