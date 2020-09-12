It’s official! Minnie Dlamini is going to be a mom

Actress Minnie Dlamini-Jones is going to be a mother.

The reality show star, presenter and actress made the announcement via Facebook on Saturday morning, complete with a picture of her baby bump in a beautiful patterned dress.

Dlamini’s announcement came in the form of a birthday present to her husband Quinton Jones, whom she wished a happy birthday, gushing that she “couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child”.

It is not clear how far along the pregnancy is.

Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child.

Happy Birthday my love we’re having a baby ???????????? Best Bday present ever, I know lol???? #BecomingMamaJones ???? #TheJoneses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXhDNpa2wH — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) September 12, 2020

The couple got married in 2017.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.