‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Diana Rigg dies at 82
AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 5, 2019 British actress Diana Rigg arrives to receive the Icon Award during the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of the Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) at the Palais des Festival in Cannes, southern France. - Diana Rigg, star of 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' has died at the age of 82, her agent has said. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Award-winning British actress Diana Rigg, who starred in the original “The Avengers” television series and “Game of Thrones”, has died aged 82, her agent announced on Thursday.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning,” Simon Beresford said in a statement.
“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” he added, calling her “an icon of theatre, film and television”.
