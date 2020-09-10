‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

Award-winning British actress Diana Rigg, who starred in the original “The Avengers” television series and “Game of Thrones”, has died aged 82, her agent announced on Thursday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning,” Simon Beresford said in a statement.

“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” he added, calling her “an icon of theatre, film and television”.

