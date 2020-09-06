Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa’s family confirms that her murder was an act of GBV

The family of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa confirmed in a statement issued at the weekend that her murder was an act of gender-based violence.

News of the 27-year-old’s death was confirmed on Saturday and according to the statement, she died at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she had been transferred after being moved from hospital to hospital.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dearest daughter. She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga on Thursday, 3 September 2020. She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical but stable. She passed on in the morning of the 5th September 2020 (Saturday).”

The family further confirmed that her murder was “another incident of violence against women” and added that the circumstances surrounding her death were still under investigation by police in Evander.

“The brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women (gender-based violence) which our country has to fight against. We believe justice will be served.”

The statement concluded by indicating that this is currently the only information that the family are able to give and asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Funeral arrangements for Thandeka Mdeliswa’s burial will be announced in due course.

Here is a statement from the Mdeliswa Family regarding the shooting and passing away of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa. #RIPThandekaMdeliswa pic.twitter.com/DC3cIN2RNV — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) September 5, 2020

What shows did Thandeka Mdeliswa act in?

According to South African entertainment blog, TVSA, Mdeliswa was best known for her starring role as Khanya in the SABC1 drama series iKani. Khanya is a young artist who finds out that she is from an isiNdebele family despite being brought up by her aunt as a Zulu.

However, her first television role came back in 2013 when she starred in an episode of the e.tv drama anthology series eKasi: Our Stories.

She has since snagged roles on various television shows and movies, including the ever-popular Generations: The Legacy.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.