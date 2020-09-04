TV actress Mampho Brescia regards herself as a vessel for her child’s growth

The Isibaya and Jacob’s Cross actress, Mampho Brescia, shares how she has been experiencing motherhood, the life lessons and the fun and tear-jerking moments of being someone’s mom. She answers our mom questions and reminds us that no mom is perfect, and we all do what we can to the best of our ability.

Being a mom is… a wonderful gift and an opportunity to appreciate unconditional love.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when she… ate chips and marshmallows together.

The last time I cried was when… my child missed me and I could not come home early due to work.

My advice to other moms would be… to cherish every moment and become aware of the great responsibility we have as first educators of the next generation.

My favourite part about being a mom is… to watch her grow and develop into a beautiful human being.

The biggest challenge is to… remember that I am simply a vessel for her growth and enable her to develop her independence, and allow her to fail when she must and will.

My biggest mom guilt is… when I realise that children learn more from watching our example than by being told what is right, and remembering I am not perfect and must therefore be watchful of my own shortfall.

My success as a parent is measured by… the extent to which my child can reflect great attributes onto the world and become aware of her self and what leads to self-knowledge.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… “when you look for joy, find it in you”.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… constancy and generosity.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… a challenge that I try and tackle as good as I can.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.