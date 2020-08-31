Celebs & viral 31.8.2020 12:38 pm

Kaunda Selisho
Khitsane memorial chaos: Here’s what happened

Semati Moedi, sister to the late Lebogang Khitsane | Image: YouTube

During Khitsane’s memorial service on Sunday, his sister, Semati Moedi, took to the stage to accuse his wife of causing him pain while he was still alive by having an extramarital affair and all hell broke loose.

What started out as a funeral fit for the man who’s company offered a final sense of dignity to those who had passed on quickly devolved into something out of a telenovela on Sunday when the sister of the late Lebogang Khitsane decided to use her funeral speech to denigrate his wife.

South Africans were left shocked as violence and chaos ensued on eNCA’s live broadcast of the memorial service when his sister, Semati Moedi, took to the stage to accuse his wife of causing him pain while he was still alive by having an extramarital affair.

“Lebogang was in pain, it turns out his wife had brought a man into the house…” said Moedi before a water bottle came flying her way in an attempt to silence her.

Khitsane’s visibly angry daughter, Tswelelopele, can then be seen charging at her aunt, screaming “that’s it” before Kaya FM DJ Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele steps in to break up the fight and wrestle the mic away from Moedi.

The events sparked a dual debate among South Africans; one about whether or not eNCA was wrong for broadcasting such “undignified behaviour” and another about whether or not Moedi was wrong to air the family’s dirty laundry while her brother’s friends, family and business partners had gathered to mourn him.

Lebogang Khitsane made his name and his fortune after founding Bataung Legacy tombstones, a company that became renowned across Africa for their one-of-a-kind, over the top, tombstone designs.

Bataung Legacy tombstones designed headstones for famous faces such as Joe Mafela, Mandoza, boxer Baby Jake Matlala, broadcaster Vuyo Mbuli, musician Robbie Malinga and kwaito star Senyaka, to name a few.

Khitsane died on Thursday from renal failure and will be laid to rest later this week.

