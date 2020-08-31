Khitsane memorial chaos: Here’s what happened

What started out as a funeral fit for the man who’s company offered a final sense of dignity to those who had passed on quickly devolved into something out of a telenovela on Sunday when the sister of the late Lebogang Khitsane decided to use her funeral speech to denigrate his wife.

South Africans were left shocked as violence and chaos ensued on eNCA’s live broadcast of the memorial service when his sister, Semati Moedi, took to the stage to accuse his wife of causing him pain while he was still alive by having an extramarital affair.

“Lebogang was in pain, it turns out his wife had brought a man into the house…” said Moedi before a water bottle came flying her way in an attempt to silence her.

Khitsane’s visibly angry daughter, Tswelelopele, can then be seen charging at her aunt, screaming “that’s it” before Kaya FM DJ Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele steps in to break up the fight and wrestle the mic away from Moedi.

The events sparked a dual debate among South Africans; one about whether or not eNCA was wrong for broadcasting such “undignified behaviour” and another about whether or not Moedi was wrong to air the family’s dirty laundry while her brother’s friends, family and business partners had gathered to mourn him.

Would you defend your mom if your aunt called her a hoe at your dads’s memorial? — Check Pinned Tweet (@Boujeena) August 30, 2020

I think we need to be consistent in our censure. When Thandi Ndlovu’s sisters did the big reveal on the abuse she suffered in her marriage, there was no condemnation. When #Rakgadi does the same she is being dragged?

Why the double standards? — Sue Nyathi (@SueNyathi) August 31, 2020

This Rakgadi woman is out of order she disrespected her dead brother so much ????. Her brothers marriage had nothing to do with her regardless of what happened. Arg women don’t love one another ???? pic.twitter.com/8VHGSKyY9G — BONGIE M. (@joyBongie) August 31, 2020

The daughter saying “That’s it!” means this fight BEEN happening – from the day of his passing at the very least. Rakgadi been whylin. — Pamela Poovey (@ThabileMpe) August 30, 2020

These types of rakgadi’s are out to destroy. They don’t give a damn about the kids. Even if mom was cheating, his kids have lost a father and are in pain. That moment didn’t redeem her brother. And she ain’t getting shit anyway!! https://t.co/CzSN3Tg3Km — ThatMomOutThere (@thusthus12) August 30, 2020

If the brother had brought sides to the house would Rakgadi have had the same energy on such a day?? Some In-laws can be toxic???? pic.twitter.com/lDwMp2giq8 — Mukundi Sibara???????????????????????? (@MukundiSibara) August 30, 2020

I’m not saying the wife didn’t cheat but rakgadi should’ve called a family meeting and discussed this… she’s saying all this infront the nation & most disgusting infront of his brother’s kids.. Yoh ha.a wtf — Views (@Xhosa_Goddess) August 30, 2020

eNca is weird for broadcasting rakgadi. Even now — nathi♛ (@IAmNxthi) August 31, 2020

eNCA did the right thing by broadcasting that particular part of the service!! Normalize bo Rakgadi speaking at funerals… ???? — uNjandini (@Unjandini_TN) August 30, 2020

Lebogang Khitsane made his name and his fortune after founding Bataung Legacy tombstones, a company that became renowned across Africa for their one-of-a-kind, over the top, tombstone designs.

Bataung Legacy tombstones designed headstones for famous faces such as Joe Mafela, Mandoza, boxer Baby Jake Matlala, broadcaster Vuyo Mbuli, musician Robbie Malinga and kwaito star Senyaka, to name a few.

Khitsane died on Thursday from renal failure and will be laid to rest later this week.

