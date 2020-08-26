Celebs & viral 26.8.2020 10:48 am

‘Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored’ season two confirmed – Here’s what to expect

The entertainer is back with her reality show which will feature a host of new characters.

Zodwa Wabantu has announced that her popular reality show Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored will be returning for season two on Moja Love.

She confirmed the news in an Instagram post on 24 August.

“Are you’ll ready? Who should I bring back? What do you wanna see on Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored? We are in preparation to start shooting,” she wrote.

The reality show tells the story of how Rebecca Libram evolved into socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for her controversial outfits and provocative behaviour.

From confronting mortality and buying her own coffin to her Ben 10 relationship, this is Zodwa as you’ve never seen before.

The Vosho queen confirmed on Instagram in September 2019 that following the success of season one, the controversial show had been renewed for a second season.

The first season of the reality show was met with criticism after Zodwa was accused of making homophobic comments. An online petition was even created calling for her show to be cancelled.

Despite this, fans are excited for the next season especially since the entertainer promised tons of drama.

The sociality confirmed in an interview with the Daily Sun that viewers can expect to see new characters, the same “raw and uncensored” Zodwa that people love, her boyfriend as well as her family and former fiancé Ntobeko Linda.

She also revealed that she would be visiting sex workers in order to get to know their story and “embrace them with love”.

