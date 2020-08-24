‘Scandal!’ confirms Hungani Ndlovu has not been fired

Scandal! has set the record straight on rumours surrounding Hungani Ndlovu’s exit from the show.

A report by Sunday World claimed that the actor, who plays Romeo, was canned from the popular e.tv soapie.

Scandal! confirmed on Sunday on Twitter that the actor has not been fired and that there are absolutely no workplace issues with him.

“There’s a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As e.tv Scandal, we’re disputing every allegation stated in the article. Hungani has not been fired by production. We’re happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic,” said the production.

There's a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As e.tv Scandal, we're disputing every allegation stated in the article. Hungani has not been fired by production. We're happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic.

Fans breathed a sigh of relief after the announcement that Hungani wasn’t going anywhere, as numerous viewers admitted he is the only reason they watch the show.

Last month, the actor teased that viewers could expect an exciting storyline soon and expressed how grateful he was for being part of the show.

“We’ve been working like crazy creating more drama and more and more … it sometimes gets tiring and I feel drained and overworked but then I remember ‘how blessed I am do be doing something I truly love and enjoy!’. This storyline is gonna rock your worlds, all of them!” said Hungani.