Jessica Nkosi returns to Mzansi screens as villain Thando Sebata

Fans of the beautiful actress were excited to see her on telenovela The Queen.

Jessica Nkosi plays femme fatale Thando Sebata and has already appeared on the Friday episode where she was seen playing the role of a first-class sniper, shooting Kenneth Nkosi’s character, a very dubious policeman Jaros.

Her first performance on the series stunned viewers as she appeared onscreen with fiery red hair and a sexy nonchalant attitude – a far cry from her previous role of demure Qondi on the telenovela Isibaya.

Qondi exited Isibaya on a break as her character travelled to Ghana to study. Qondi was sweet and serene – the complete opposite of what Thando is.

Still in episodes to air on The Queen, Thando will develop an intriguing love interest. It’s hinted that the love interest is Shaka, played by SK Khoza.

Jessica’s new role is a pleasant break from her usually very safe characters. She gets the opportunity to show lovers of the series a bad-girl persona, since Thando takes no prisoners.

She has hinted before that she would like to expand her acting repertoire and play a villain.

The Queen has introduced several seasoned and esteemed actors in its fifth season and brought back the character of the previously thought-dead Shaka, possibly in a bid to boost viewership numbers.

Shona Ferguson’s character Jerry Maake was killed off so that the actor could take on a more behind-the-scenes role involving content and character development.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.