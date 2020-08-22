Gospel artist Siya Mawuu dies after being admitted to hospital in Boksburg

Gospel singer Siyabulela Mawuu, affectionately known as M-Siya, has died, after being admitted to a Boksburg hospital.

So.. Corona happened.. All of a sudden realize ukuthi Impilo is not about money or fame, just family and prayers. Posted by M-Siya Maawu on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

This gospel artist M Siya died yesterday in boksburg hospital. pic.twitter.com/kKVHL1ZsNd — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) August 22, 2020

In the early hours of Friday morning, Mawuu posted some disturbing updates on his hospital stay, reaching out to the Facebook community to “come get me eBBH ward20/20 in less than an hour.”

If someone doesn’t come get me eBBH ward20/20 in less than an hour. Posted by M-Siya Maawu on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Just over an hour later, Mawuu, who was admitted to a hospital in Boksburg, cited the hospital’s “procedure is rather uneasy.”

Guys, I feel ukuthi ngizofa ngabo5 laEBoksburg eBBH, their procedure is rather uneasy. Please share!! Posted by M-Siya Maawu on Thursday, August 20, 2020

According to Gospel News Update, the singer died on Friday afternoon.

Some believe Mawuu was admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital, but this has yet to be confirmed.

The gut that was there cried all niright now he he he he more. Posted by M-Siya Maawu on Friday, August 21, 2020

The hospital has thus far not been available for comment.

Mawuu’s family confirmed his death was due to “some health complications”.

They said he was working on releasing a new album with hit song Abanti Abazi, at the time of his death.

His father, Bishop ZW Maawu, was laid to rest a month ago.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

