The best reactions to AKA claiming he is the ‘greatest SA hip hop artist of all time’

AKA is notorious for boasting about his achievements, but this time he has taken pride to a whole new level.

The rapper took to Twitter to claim that he is “the greatest SA hip hop artist of all time”.

I AM THE GREATEST SA HIP HOP ARTIST OF ALL TIME. DEAD OR ALIVE. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 20, 2020

He then went on to say that he might be “the greatest producer in SA hip hop history as well”.

STATISTICALLY I MIGHT BE THE GREATEST PRODUCER IN SA HIP HOP HISTORY as well. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 20, 2020

Social media users perceived his statements as narcissistic and dragged him for using autotune on his songs.

One tweep even went as far as asking AKA if he knew what a key was.

Another compiled a list of his top 10 hip hop artists of all time, with AKA coming in last.

And then there was the user who had one of the best comebacks and told the Fella in Versace hitmaker to sit down because Nadia Nakai and Boity Thulo were better artists than him.

These were some of the best reactions on social media:

I AM THE GREATEST SA HIP HOP ARTIST THAT USES AUTOTUNE ALL THE TIME There, fixed it for you — Natasha (@dramadelinquent) August 20, 2020

Compare yourself to Cassper he’s on your level but please don’t dare try compare yourself to this fellows: 1. Stoogie T

2. Areece

3. Nasty C Bro please sit down you not even better than Nadia and Boity.. — Shady (@Shady_Headlines) August 20, 2020

Mina na kaneta…. The GREATEST???…

Here’s my Top 10

1. Pro

2. Stogie T

3. Zubz

4. Proverb

5. HHP

6. Amu

7. Flabba

8. Tuks

9. Kwesta

10. AKA pic.twitter.com/D1UPsJGs9n — ????????ɪɴkateko Maluleke ➐ (@inkateko_) August 20, 2020

You are a typical ANC Member not so long ago you said PRO KID was the best and you 2nd now you making a U-Turn pic.twitter.com/T8vZARzvFE — Yemyem_M???????? (@Yemyem_M) August 20, 2020

Says someone who raps about groceries… pic.twitter.com/CljJlqzgXe — Thando (@7hando) August 20, 2020

And rasta greatest artist ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wKc0YL7CCh — Tshepo ROO (@RooTshepoamour) August 20, 2020

