Celebs & viral 21.8.2020 12:36 pm

The best reactions to AKA claiming he is the ‘greatest SA hip hop artist of all time’

Citizen reporter
The best reactions to AKA claiming he is the ‘greatest SA hip hop artist of all time’

AKA. Picture: Supplied

‘Bro, please sit down you not even better than Nadia and Boity,’ said one Twitter user.

AKA is notorious for boasting about his achievements, but this time he has taken pride to a whole new level.

The rapper took to Twitter to claim that he is “the greatest SA hip hop artist of all time”.

He then went on to say that he might be “the greatest producer in SA hip hop history as well”.

Social media users perceived his statements as narcissistic and dragged him for using autotune on his songs.

One tweep even went as far as asking AKA if he knew what a key was.

Another compiled a list of his top 10 hip hop artists of all time, with AKA coming in last.

And then there was the user who had one of the best comebacks and told the Fella in Versace hitmaker to sit down because Nadia Nakai and Boity Thulo were better artists than him.

These were some of the best reactions on social media:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
A ghetto hairstyle? Or an out of touch celeb? 20.8.2020
WATCH: Expert tips on how artists can avoid bad business deals 12.8.2020
AKA celebrates SAMA26 award in landslide victory 7.8.2020