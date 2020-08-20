Trevor Noah isn’t the only South African rocking a million-rand Richard Mille watch

South African fans who are losing their mind over the fact that Trevor Noah was spotted rocking a $230,000.00 (R3,975,354.19) watch would be happy to know that SA Sprinter Wayde Van Niekerk once served as a brand ambassador for the luxurious watch brand.

In fact, he even got his own custom design made after meeting with the brand’s watchmaker, who hand-delivered the first watch Van Niekerk said he had ever owned, according to a report published on Quill & Pad.

Van Niekerk went from being a man who doesn’t wear watches to owning and wearing the Richard Mille RM 27-02 Rafael Nadal worth a whopping R15 million – a development that he admits he was initially very weary about.

After getting to know Van Niekerk, Mille was impressed by him as a person that he invited the athlete to not only join his remarkable list of brand ambassadors but to also collaborate on designing a custom piece just for him.

And so the Richard Mille RM 67-02 Wayde Van Niekerk was born and it now retails for about $120,500 (which is just over R2 million).

It is unclear whether the brand currently features any other South African brand ambassadors, so Noah and Van Niekerk remain the brand’s most prominent South African clients.

