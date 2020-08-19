Black Coffee shares heartfelt message for son’s 21st birthday

To commemorate his son’s 21st birthday, Black Coffee shared a three-minute video and a beautiful message on Instagram.

Almost as tall as his father, Esona Maphumulo turned 21 on 18 August and Black Coffee shared how proud he is of the man he is becoming.

He calls him “the best Grootman to your siblings, and the captain of the team”.

Esona was celebrated with tons of messaging from Black Coffee’s fans, applauding him for his gentle demeanour and respect for others.

“I can’t thank you enough for allowing me to figure out this fatherhood thing with you,” Black Coffee shares, as he explains that he never had a father figure himself.

